Left Menu

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - sources

Iran has so far refused to take part in a meeting brokered by the European Union between world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal. "Things are moving in the right direction and we have had positive signals this week and especially in last few days," a French diplomatic source said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:28 IST
Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, two European sources said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Iran has so far refused to take part in a meeting brokered by the European Union between world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal.

"Things are moving in the right direction and we have had positive signals this week and especially in last few days," a French diplomatic source said. "We are seeing movements that we weren't seeing last weekend," he said. The source added the objective was to get everyone around the table before the start of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, on March 20, when Iran slows down administratively.

He added that the window would also narrow from mid-April when Iran's presidential election campaign kicks in. "We are putting all our efforts so that this (meeting) can take place in the days or coming weeks," the source said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister both spoke separately with their Iranian counterparts earlier this week. A second European source also said there had been positive signals from the Iranian side.

An Iranian official declined to comment. An EU official said that this was the objective and the channels remained open with contacts almost daily.

"It's good that the Iranians are still talking," the official said. The French source added that another positive indication was that Iran had reportedly suspended its production of uranium metal, one of its latest violations of the nuclear accord, although that had not been verified by the IAEA.

Britain, France and Germany decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday to not harm the prospects for diplomacy and after what they said were concessions gained from Iran to deal with outstanding nuclear. (Additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Editing by Alex Richardson, GV De Clercq and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...

Guj: Missing woman found dead near railway tracks in Dahod

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarats Dahod district, police said on Thursday.The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari 23, a native of Anu...

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021