Left Menu

I-T dept raids 18 premises of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu; seizes Rs 3 cr unaccounted cash

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out search and seizure operations on two groups of civil contractors in Southern Tamil Nadu, informed the Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:29 IST
I-T dept raids 18 premises of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu; seizes Rs 3 cr unaccounted cash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out search and seizure operations on two groups of civil contractors in Southern Tamil Nadu, informed the Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday. According to an official release issued by the CBDT, searches and surveys were conducted in 18 premises mainly in Madurai and Ramnad districts.

"Based on intelligence inputs about the existence of cash, which is likely to be distributed for election purposes, searches were mounted on the business groups. The action resulted in the finding of unaccounted cash of Rs 3 crore which was seized," the statement read. "Other findings include the identification of the fact that the assessee is booking bogus expenses under various heads to reduce the profits. The declared profits were less than 2 per cent of the turnover when in actual accounts the profits exceeded 20 per cent," it read.

"Similarly more than 100 subcontractors were introduced to book expenses to meet illegal payments, and on-money payments for property purchases. These subcontractors introduced, had filed returns of income from the same IP address, and for the first time ever, showing only this receipt as their sole income," it added. "As a result of the search, unaccounted income of Rs 175 crore has been detected and unaccounted cash of Rs 3 crore has been seized," the statement further said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...

Guj: Missing woman found dead near railway tracks in Dahod

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarats Dahod district, police said on Thursday.The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari 23, a native of Anu...

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021