Saudi in no hurry to end its voluntary oil production cut, says minister

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Thursday the kingdom was extending its voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut and would in coming months choose when to gradually phase out this reduction.

"We are not in a hurry to bring it forward ... We are cautious," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference after a meeting of OPEC+ ministers, adding that Saudi Arabia would decide when to end its voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)