Saudi in no hurry to end its voluntary oil production cut, says minister

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:57 IST
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Thursday the kingdom was extending its voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut and would in coming months choose when to gradually phase out this reduction.

"We are not in a hurry to bring it forward ... We are cautious," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference after a meeting of OPEC+ ministers, adding that Saudi Arabia would decide when to end its voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience."

