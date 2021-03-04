Left Menu

OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend oil cuts by one month into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally. OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:17 IST
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend oil cuts by one month into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally.

OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out. The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding around 7 million bpd, about 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd. Before Thursday's meeting, OPEC+ had been expected to rollover its 500,000 bpd cut into April. Under Thursday's deal, Russia was allowed to raise output by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd to meet domestic needs.

"Everybody is going to maintain the freeze" on 350,000 bpd of cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference to outline the deal. He said Saudi Arabia would decide in the next few months when to gradually phase out its 1 million bpd voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience". He said the kingdom was "not in a hurry".

The Saudi minister and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had earlier urged OPEC+ ministers to tread cautiously as they said the recovery in demand was fragile amid new coronavirus infections. Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+.

But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields. Novak said Moscow needed extra barrels to meet recovering demand at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...

Guj: Missing woman found dead near railway tracks in Dahod

The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarats Dahod district, police said on Thursday.The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari 23, a native of Anu...

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021