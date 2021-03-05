Left Menu

Temporary basic income for women could prevent rising poverty: UNDP report

Women have been harder hit than men by the pandemic, losing income and leaving the labour market at a greater rate and taking on a greater share of care work.

UNDP | New York | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:15 IST
Temporary basic income for women could prevent rising poverty: UNDP report
A nominal budgetary allocation for the next six months towards helping women who are in desperate situations will also contribute to give them more financial control over their own lives. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

A temporary basic income (TBI) given specifically to hundreds of millions of women in the world's developing countries could prevent rising poverty and widening gender inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report out today.

Women have been harder hit than men by the pandemic, losing income and leaving the labour market at a greater rate and taking on a greater share of care work. A temporary basic income could provide financial security in the short-term paving the way for future investments that address systematic gender inequality, according to the UNDP findings released ahead of International Women's Day.

The large-scale TBI scheme proposed by UNDP shows that a monthly investment of 0.07 percent of developing countries' GDP, or $51 billion PPP (purchase power parity), could provide reliable financial security to 613 million working-aged women living in poverty, providing them with much-needed income and alleviating the economic pressures they face day-to-day.

A nominal budgetary allocation for the next six months towards helping women who are in desperate situations will also contribute to give them more financial control over their own lives.

"Governments can take action right now by redirecting just 0.07 percent of their GDP each month directly to women experiencing severe socio-economic stress because a monthly basic income could ensure survival in these unprecedented times," said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. "The benefits of such a meaningful investment could not only help women and their families absorb the shock of the pandemic, but also empower women to make independent decisions about money, livelihoods and life choices."

The TBI schemes explored by UNDP are not a one-size-fits-all emergency measure but allow for a scaled-up approach to cast a wide net on who qualifies. For example, when raising the threshold to include vulnerability lines, the scheme reaches 1.32 billion women costing $134 billion (PPP), or 0.18 percent of the GDP. To expand even further to cover all 2 billion women across the developing world, it will cost $231 billion (PPP) or 0.31 percent of GDP.

There is an urgency to act immediately to ensure women can access social protection schemes, say the report authors, as the crisis has affected women differently than men.

Jobs done by women around the world tend to be lower paid if paid at all, often lack social protection and safety nets, and are predominately in the sectors shuttered by the global lockdowns like care work and hospitality.

Women have also taken on a greater share of unpaid work, have been increasingly pushed out of the labour force, and have faced a surge of domestic violence with lockdowns forcing them to stay in unsafe homes.

Beyond supporting women to access their daily needs, authors argue a TBI for women specifically may narrow the gap between men and women who live in poverty by providing women with economic independence and balance the control of economic resources within the household.

"Gender inequality persists through uneven income and unequal divisions of labour, and while TBI is not a fix-all solution, it does help women increase their options right now during this crisis," said Raquel Lagunas, UNDP Gender Team Director. "TBI provides a period of economic stability so women can organize their lives to suit their own interests and needs, and participate more fully in society."

Millions of women work in the informal sector or are in unpaid labour, often the primary caregivers to the children and elderly. Even if their countries have social protection schemes, they can fall through the cracks because they don't qualify.

The TBI for women is not a panacea on its own, authors write. Schemes like this must accompany transformational change at the institutional level to strengthen protections, says UNDP's Chief Economist.

"Many of the countries we applied the figures to don't have adequate social safety nets, unemployment insurance or cash transfers that cover women in need, so we are not only looking at this stopgap measure to protect women during the pandemic, but we are working with governments to frame long-term investments in social protection, beyond employment status," said George Gray Molina, UNDP's Head of Strategic Policy Engagement (SPE) and Chief Economist.

The proposed TBI is not a substitute but a complement to global policies already in place and should be accompanied by long-term measures that target structural changes, such as legislation and tackling discriminatory social norms.

UNDP is the socio-economic lead for the UN system on COVID-19 recovery and is implementing social and economic recovery strategies in countries across the world. This includes UNDP's work supporting countries to introduce new or extend TBI measures and other social protection schemes. UNDP is working with our partners to ensure that gender equality is an integral part of COVID-19 efforts.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021