Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 01:04 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields. It still held below last week's one-year high of 1.614%. Some investors had expected the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds, helping push down long-term interest rates.

"The market has been worried about the rise in long-term interest rates and the Fed chairman in his commentary didn't really push back towards this increase in rates and the market took it as a signal that yields could rise further, which is what has happened," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida. Wall Street's fear gauge touched a near one-week high at 28.16 points.

The Nasdaq wiped out all of its year-to-date gains and was down about 10% from its record closing high on Feb. 12. If it closes at these levels, it would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. In contrast, the Dow and S&P 500 have fallen about 5% from their February record highs.

Data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week, likely boosted by brutal winter storms in the densely populated South, though the labor market outlook is improving amid declining new COVID-19 cases. The crucial monthly payrolls report is expected on Friday.

Wall Street has been under pressure in recent sessions as a spike in U.S. bond yields pressured high-flying tech stocks. Stocks expected to thrive as the economy reopens outperformed in recent weeks due to expectations of a new round of fiscal aid and vaccinations. The energy sector touched a one-year high on the back of higher oil prices.

Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc were among the top drags on the S&P 500. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

"Valuations are at the high end of historic ranges, so you are seeing selling, especially in the higher valuation areas like the Nasdaq and tech general," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.81% at 30,704.19 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.01% to 3,742.99.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.82% to 12,631.74. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 5.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 7.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 169 new highs and 144 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing; Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.South African scientists find antibodies from variant may offer cross-protectionResearch by South African scientists suggests that antibodies triggered by exposure to the countrys domina...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down around 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. T...

Honduran government under pressure after delay on COVAX vaccine purchases

An anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday publicly urged Honduras to come clean about a snag in its plans to buy millions of vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism, increasing pressure on the government over its management of the pandemic....

Health News Roundup: Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds; U.S. administers 82.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report findsThe majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021