Left Menu

China state planner says to make birth policy 'more inclusive'

China's state planner said on Friday that it would make the country's birth policy "more inclusive," while trying to reduce the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the country's rapidly ageing population.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 08:40 IST
China state planner says to make birth policy 'more inclusive'

China's state planner said on Friday that it would make the country's birth policy "more inclusive," while trying to reduce the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the country's rapidly ageing population. "We will implement the national strategy on addressing population aging, make our childbirth policy more inclusive, and strive to reduce the costs of child-bearing, rearing, and education," said the National Development and Reform Commission in its annual work report.

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family. In recent years, many Chinese couples have been reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of health care, education and housing. China’s decision in 2016 to abandon its decades-long one-child policy has not provided much impetus to the country’s birth rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Subdued market highlights Chinese football's new normal

When Shanghai Port announced Ante Majstorovics signing from NK Osijek on Tuesday, reports of his arrival at the former Chinese Super League champions barely caused a ripple.Yet the capture of the Croatian defender by the 2018 champions for ...

Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

A powerful series of undersea quakes struck north-east of New Zealand on Friday, but tsunami waves that forced many people on the countrys North Island to flee to high ground passed without causing substantial damage. Officials had warned t...

Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder.Sharma has officially signed on to represent Glenmarks Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the companys consumer c...

Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0

Richarlison kept up Evertons charge toward the Champions League by scoring a second-half header in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.Brazil forward earned Everton a third straight win by glancing the ball h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021