Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, on his 105th birth anniversary on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:27 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary
Former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik popularly known as Biju Babu. (Picture source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, on his 105th birth anniversary on Friday. Biju Patnaik served twice as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He died on April 17, 1997. His son Naveen Patnaik is the current Chief Minister of Odisha.

"Tributes to Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. His futuristic vision for India, emphasis on human empowerment as well as social justice inspires us all. The nation is proud of his efforts for Odisha's progress," Prime Minister said in a tweet. Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik also paid tribute to his father.

"My humble tribute to Biju Babu, the great Jananayaka and former Chief Minister, a symbol of Odia self-respect. He dedicated his life to making Odisha a leading state and serving the people. We are committed to building a new Odisha by respecting his Odia's self-esteem and values," he tweeted (translated from Odia). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

