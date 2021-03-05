Left Menu

Hygiene-related lapses found at 5-star hotel in Mumbai, kitchen store sealed

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found hygiene-related lapses in a five-star hotel in Bandra and sealed the store of its kitchen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found hygiene-related lapses in a five-star hotel in Bandra and sealed the store of its kitchen. The action was taken following a routine inspection at the hotel under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms on Thursday night.

The FDA has sealed the store and the hotel has stopped its kitchen activities for the time being. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

