Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Firing on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, Sonia Gandhi's attack on Centre makes headlines

Various Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday covered news on firing during anti-military coup protests in Myanmar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:16 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Firing on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, Sonia Gandhi's attack on Centre makes headlines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday covered news on firing during anti-military coup protests in Myanmar. The remark by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on wastage of people's money to sell government companies has also been covered prominently.

Inquilab: "Myanmar: Many cities have turned into a battleground, open firing" featured as the headline on page one. According to the Urdu daily, 38 people were killed in protests against the military coup in Myanmar. Security forces opened fire on protestors. Several people, including journalists, have been arrested and a curfew has been imposed in many cities, it reported.

The Urdu daily also referred to the United Nations' meeting over the military coup. It also reported that the remark by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi that it is a wastage of people's money to sell government companies. She also blamed demonetisation for economic disaster in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily pointed out Delhi High Court's directions Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines respectively. The court said we are not able to provide vaccines to our citizens but we are selling them to other countries. The newspaper also reported an incident where six people of a family attempted suicide by consuming poison in Gujarat's Vadodara due to loss in business. Three of them have died, while the condition of the remaining three is critical, it reported.

Hindustan Express: It reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his parents, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Urdu daily also mentioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkartis exploring going public in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm, although a traditional stock market listing is much more likely, people familiar with the matter said. ...

India reach 80/4 in reply to England's 205 at lunch on Day 2

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession to crawl to 80 for four in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.Pujara 17 was adjudged LBW to Jac...

Don't give unnecessary publicity to Pune woman's death: HC

The Bombay High Court has asked the media not to give unnecessary publicity to an incident where a woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune and her suspected illicit relations with a man, according to an order made available on Friday.A di...

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021