VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala district.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:45 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented with Shesha Vastram. (Photo: Twitter @VPSecretariat). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

"The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala along with his wife, Usha Naidu and other family members," read a tweet on the official handle of the Vice President. "Naidu prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people in India and the world," it added.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials gave him a traditional welcome at the Maha Dwaram area of the temple. After offering prayers, the Vice President was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits. Later he was presented with a portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy by a TTD executive officer. (ANI)

