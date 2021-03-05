Left Menu

Karnataka's Bellandur Lake fire now under control

The fire, which broke out at Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening, has been brought under control.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:14 IST
Chief in-charge marshal of Bellandur Lake Sadashiva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The fire, which broke out at Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening, has been brought under control. Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel had reached the spot immediately to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines by midnight.

However, in the wee hours of Friday, flames erupted again and as a result, the fire brigade had to be called which doused the flames completely this morning. "The fire took place at a private land nearby but due to wind flow, it also reached Bellandur lake. It is under control now," said Sadashiva, Chief In-charge Marshal of Bellandur Lake.

Chemical effluents and sewage are often discharged into the lake which can catch fire. (ANI)

