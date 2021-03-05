Left Menu

Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests

Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three farm laws that open up the country's agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable. Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours, union leaders said on Friday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:31 IST
Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian farmers who have been protesting for months against the deregulation of produce markets plan to block a major expressway outside New Delhi on Saturday, the 100th day of their campaign, they said. Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three farm laws that open up the country's agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable.

Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours, union leaders said on Friday. "We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands because the weather will also worsen," said Darshan Pal, spokesperson for the farmer unions' coalition Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), or United Farmers' Front. "It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again."

The government says the reforms will bring investment to the antiquated agriculture markets, and that new entrant would operate alongside government-regulated market yards, where farmers are assured of a minimum price for their produce. Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders have failed and the movement has gained widespread support, including from international celebrities, posing one of the biggest challenges to Modi since he took power in 2014.

As the harvesting season begins this month, Pal said neighbors and friends back in the villages would help tend to farms while he and other farmers carry on the protests. The capital typically has harsh summers with temperatures rising to 45 degrees Celsius, but Pal said that won't hinder the movement.

"The laws are like a death warrant to us," he said. "We are prepared for the long haul."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 6% of French COVID cases are Brazilian/South African variants -Veran

Around six percent of COVID-19 cases in France are from the more contagious variants first found in Brazil and South Africa, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.Veran also told BFM TV that France was doing all it could to av...

Indus Action releases the third edition (since 2018) of The Bright Spots report this year

New Delhi India, March 5 ANIConnect360 PR In the midst of uncertain times, with the future outlook of social protection raising many questions, Indus Action releases its third annual The Bright Spots Report 2020. In addition to the data and...

China blue-chip index ends lower after Beijing sets conservative growth target

Chinas blue-chip stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, as investors digested the modest annual growth target set in the premiers annual work report, although tech shares rebounded on a stronger commitment to supporting home-grown technolo...

Orient Celebrates Women's Day, Launches a New Line of Kitchen Appliances

Emerging needs of the dual income families during COVID period has led Orient Electric to launch a new line of kitchen appliances. Starting with Miracle Diva, a 750W mixer grinder, the line will soon be extended to include other small appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021