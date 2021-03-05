Widespread electricity cuts in Myanmar after system failure - utility
Electricity supplies were cut in many parts of Myanmar on Friday because of a system failure, a utility official in the biggest city of Yangon said. Residents of cities from the capital Naypyitaw, to Yangon and Mawlamyine in the south, reported the power going off in the early afternoon.Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:46 IST
Electricity supplies were cut in many parts of Myanmar on Friday because of a system failure, a utility official in the biggest city of Yangon said.
Residents of cities from the capital Naypyitaw, to Yangon and Mawlamyine in the south, reported the power going off in the early afternoon. "It happened because of a system breakdown, we didn't cut the power. It'll be back in the evening," said a utility official in Yangon.
The power cut came after weeks of protests over a Feb. 1 military coup that has included a civil disobedience campaign of strikes by many state workers that has disrupted daily life.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Naypyitaw
- Yangon
- Mawlamyine
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Myanmar junta targets paralysing strikes, as arrests near 500
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar junta targets paralysing strikes, as arrests near 500
US Security Adviser, UK counterpart discuss situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar junta targets paralysing strikes, as arrests near 500
Myanmar coup: 'Terrified' UN rights expert sounds alarm ahead of massive protests