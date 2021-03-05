Saudi-led coalition destroys armed drone fired towards Khamis Mushait - SPA

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen on Friday said it destroyed an armed drone fired by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Thursday said they fired a missile and hit a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, but there has been no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

