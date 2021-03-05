Left Menu

Amid rise in cases some Mumbai night clubs violate COVID-19 protocols

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, two high-profile night clubs in Mumbai were seen violating the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms on Thursday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:35 IST
Amid rise in cases some Mumbai night clubs violate COVID-19 protocols
Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, two high-profile night clubs in Mumbai were seen violating the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms on Thursday night. The night clubs namely, R Adda in Juhu and Barrel Mansion in Vile Parle, not just operated beyond 3 am but also flouted all social distancing and pandemic norms. The clubs were over-crowded and people there were not wearing face masks.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the Covid-19 guidelines are in place but some violations have been observed in restaurants and pubs. "Detailed guidelines of Covid-19 are in place but still there are violations of the protocols observed especially in restaurant and pubs. The BMC and state police are taking strict action against the violators and we can see some control in the violations," Shaikh said.

Mumbai Suburbs BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar blamed the state government for the violations. "Not only in pubs and restaurants but COVID-19 violations are everywhere due to the nightlife in the state which strongly supported by the government," Sagar said.

"Violations are particularly seen in the constituencies of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers from Mumbai," he added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 86,359 active COVID-19 cases, 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs or else face action

The Delhi High Court Friday said it expects that the AAP government will put things in order and comply with a judicial order asking authorities to take action and regulate online pathological labs, otherwise contempt action would be initia...

Trifecta Capital closes second debt fund with Rs 1,025 cr

Startups-focused alternate financing platform Trifecta Capital, which has already invested Rs 900 crore across 38 companies, has closed its second fund, raising Rs 1,025 crore.Since the Rs 1,025-crore Trifecta venture debt fund-II has a pro...

YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmars military for violating its community guidelines and terms of service. The company said Friday that it terminated channels of broadcasters Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Va...

After we come to power we will create Vidhan Parishad to accomodate senior and experienced leaders: Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT MM MM

After we come to power we will create Vidhan Parishad to accomodate senior and experienced leaders Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT MM MM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021