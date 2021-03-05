Left Menu

Public comment on draft Regulation 28 amendment of Pension Funds Act

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department said, due to technical problems currently being experienced by the Government Printing Works, the publication of the Gazette was delayed until 1 March 2021 and backdated 12 February 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:26 IST
“As a result of this delay, comments on the amendments to Regulation 28 will be accepted until 29 March 2021, as indicated in the media statement that was published on 26 February 2021,” reads the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Treasury has called on the public to comment on the draft amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act.

"As a result of this delay, comments on the amendments to Regulation 28 will be accepted until 29 March 2021, as indicated in the media statement that was published on 26 February 2021," reads the statement.

Comments are requested with regards to the appropriateness of the proposed amendments and the limits in addressing investment in infrastructure. Comments may be sent to Basil Maseko at retirement.reform@treasury.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

