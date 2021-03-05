Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik pays floral tribute to father Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Friday paid floral tribute to his father and former CM Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, on his 105th birth anniversary at BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:37 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paying floral tribute to his father and former CM Bijayananda Patnaik on his 105th birth anniversary. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Friday paid floral tribute to his father and former CM Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, on his 105th birth anniversary at BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha CM also reiterated his commitment to building a new Odisha in line with his father's ideals.

"My humble tribute to Biju Babu, the great Jananayaka and former Chief Minister, a symbol of Odia self-respect. He dedicated his life to making Odisha a leading state and serving the people. We are committed to building a new Odisha by respecting his Odia self-esteem and values," he tweeted (translated from Odia). "In a democracy, people are the real owners. Bijubabu was a pioneer in strengthening the panchayat system by decentralizing power for the betterment of the people. In memory of his contribution, let us be determined on the occasion of Panchayati Raj and Lok Sabha Day to be determined to build a new Odisha," he said in another tweet (translated from Odia).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid tribute to Biju Patnaik. "Tributes to Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. His futuristic vision for India, emphasis on human empowerment as well as social justice inspires us all. The nation is proud of his efforts for Odisha's progress," Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Biju Patnaik served twice as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He died on April 17, 1997. (ANI) .

