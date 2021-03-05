Kremlin says hopes 'crazy' calls to sanction Russian business people do not become reality

Kremlin says hopes 'crazy' calls to sanction Russian business people do not become realityReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:42 IST
The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped "crazy" calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russia's interests, its citizens, and businesses.
The Kremlin said it was closely following media reports about a possible new round of U.S. sanctions.
