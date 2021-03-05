Left Menu

More women empowerment programs to be launched in UP, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that women empowerment programs will be held across the state along with the launch of more safety measures for females.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:15 IST
More women empowerment programs to be launched in UP, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that women empowerment programs will be held across the state along with the launch of more safety measures for females. At a program launch during his two-day visit to the city, Adityanath said, "This International Women's Day, women empowerment programs will be held across the state besides the launch of more women safety measures. Value of 'Gaon ki beti sabki beti, Gaon ki behen sabki behen,' should be inculcated."

He further mentioned that the Rajghat cremation ground has been renovated and many new facilities have been made available there. "Rajghat (cremation ground) has been renovated, unlike how it was used to be, it is clean and has many facilities. We have also requested the Centre to approve a six-lane path to Gorakhpur," Adityanath said.

"Soon, there will be a 'Plastic Park' too, which will employ over 25,000 youths," he added. Speaking about Gorakhpur tourism, the UP Chief Minister said, "There are several opportunities in the area of tourism as people from across the world visit Gorakhpur. Connecting Nepal and Bihar, Gorakhpur also becomes the central point of 'Bodh Tourism'."

Earlier in the day, he held the 'Janata Darbar' at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he heard the problems of people and also assured them of solutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday approved disbursement of arrears of salaries to the teaching and non- teaching staff of 33 government-aided schools here.Also, she gave her nod to payment of pension due fo...

Pope Francis waves to crowds in Iraq's capital

Pope Francis rolled down the window of his car to wave at some of the hundreds of people who gathered to greet him as his motorcade rolled through Iraqs capital.Crowds waving Iraqi and Vatican flags gathered along Baghdads airport road the...

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...

Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021