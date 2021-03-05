Left Menu

ITBP to strengthen its Chinese Kung Fu team, to recruit players and coaches

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to strengthen its team of Wushu after their women's team secured the first position in the national Wushu championship.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:24 IST
ITBP Director General, SS Deswal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to strengthen its team of Wushu after their women's team secured the first position in the national Wushu championship.

The female team of Wushu, a Chinese Kung Fu, has six players that will be increased to 20. The men's team will also increase its players by the same number. ITBP first introduced its women team in September 2019 in Chinese Kung Fu.

ITBP's team has to compete with various nations including China if they manage to qualify for the Asian Games. Director-General of ITBP, SS Deswal has assured that the player will get the best equipment and service benefits including out of turn promotion if they perform well in the global championship.

Asian Games will be held in 2022 and before that ITBP has planned to recruit more players and coaches to provide the best training to the team. Speaking to ANI, the Inspector General (IG) training of ITBP Ishwar Singh Duhan said recruitment will be done and coaches will be provided as per the requirement of the players.

"We have won the national championship in the game (Wushu). Our next target is to represent India globally. The next game scheduled is Asian Games. We are recruiting more players, and they will get the best technology and types of equipment," he said. The team continued their training during the COVID-19 pandemic observing the compulsory restrictions and protocols.

"ITBP in the year 2020 completed two challenging mountaineering expeditions to Mount Leo Pargil (22,222 feet) on August 31 and Mount Gangotri II (21,615 feet) on September 26. Similarly, Manisha Maun, a member of Central Boxing team, ITBP who won a gold medal in the boxing world cup at Cologne, Germany in 57 kg weight category," ITBP said. The force has also won the 10th National Ice Hockey Championship trophy. ITBP Wushu team players won seven medals including three gold medals (in women's 45, 56 and 70 kg categories), three silver medals (in women's 52 and 56 kg categories) and in men's 85 kg category, and one bronze medal in men's +90 kg. (ANI)

