Romanian film of woman's struggle with a violent society wins Berlin's Golden Bear

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:56 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@berlinale)

The Romanian director Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn', a sexually explicit dark comedy of the everyday aggression experienced by a female teacher in contemporary Bucharest, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award.

Judges hailed the film, starring Katia Pascariu as the teacher whose private sex tape is leaked, triggering a witch hunt by parents of the children at her school, as a "lasting artwork" that had an important message to convey about the Zeitgeist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

