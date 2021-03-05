Left Menu

DRDO carries out flight test on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology

Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage that will enable it to develop long-range air-to-air missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:26 IST
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the Industry on the successful flight test of SFDR. Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 1030 hrs on March 05, 2021. All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected. During the test, many new technologies were proven, including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology.

Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage that will enable it to develop long-range air-to-air missiles. At present, such technology is available only in a handful of countries in the world. During the test, the air-launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.

The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro-Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives. The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory(HEMRL).

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the Industry on the successful flight test of SFDR.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team involved in the successful flight test.

(With Inputs from PIB)

