Arcelor Mittal Nippon steel and Odisha sign MOU to set up Kendrapada steel plant

Minister of Steel and PNG Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has extended his congratulations to steel major Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel India and the Odisha Government for signing an MoU on 4th March 2021 for setting up a 12 MT integrated steel plant in Kendrapada district of Odisha with an investment of ₹ 50000 crores. "This mega steel plant in Kendrapada will bring a new wave of economic development and employment generation in Odisha and will give a boost to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Purvodaya and Aatmanirbhar Bharat", said Minister Pradhan in a statement.

Shri L N Mittal had met Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on 2nd March 2021 in which the growth of the steel industry in India, particularly in eastern India was discussed. Minister Pradhan had earlier launched Mission Purvodaya in the steel sector to drive the growth of eastern India to make it an integrated steel hub through setting up a steel cluster and greenfield capacity addition. The mission is in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya for driving growth of eastern India and will contribute to achieving National Steel Policy's envisioned capacity of 300 MTPA by 2030.

Government of India is committed to providing all kind of facilities for setting up this mega steel plant. The 12 MT steel plant is a culmination of the Government of India's efforts towards bringing in investors for wealth creation and employment generation through supportive policy reforms such as National Steel Policy as well as facilitative infrastructure. This ArcelorMittal-Nippon mega steel plant in Kendrapada will benefit from massive infrastructure developments in the region over the past six years such as the expansion of Paradip port and the setting up of Mahanadi riverine port, key freight and passenger rail corridors such as the Paradip-Haridaspur new line, fast-track construction of highways etc. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan expressed gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for according the highest priority to the holistic and business-friendly development initiatives in Odisha.

(With Inputs from PIB)