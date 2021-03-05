Left Menu

DRDO conducts successful flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out a flight test of the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system from Integrated Test Range here in Chandipur.

ANI | Chandipur (Odisha) | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:39 IST
DRDO conducts successful flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet
Visual of flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology from Interim Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out a flight test of the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system from Integrated Test Range here in Chandipur. All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected, stated an official statement from the government-run DRDO.

"Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable it to develop long range air-to-air missiles. At present, such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world," the statement read. "The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro-Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives," it added.

DRDO officials said that many new technologies, including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet Technology, were proven during the test. The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory(HEMRL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the successful flight test of SFDR. On February 28, the Sindhu Netra satellite developed by DRDO was successfully deployed in space. The satellite is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

An attentive class is better than a crowded one: Nalapad Academy

Bangalore Karnataka India, March 5 ANINewsVoir Nalapad Academy, a National and International curricula school in the heart of Bangalore, is built with a vision to create a successful gen-next, well-equipped with technology and emotional int...

Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday approved disbursement of arrears of salaries to the teaching and non- teaching staff of 33 government-aided schools here.Also, she gave her nod to payment of pension due fo...

Pope Francis waves to crowds in Iraq's capital

Pope Francis rolled down the window of his car to wave at some of the hundreds of people who gathered to greet him as his motorcade rolled through Iraqs capital.Crowds waving Iraqi and Vatican flags gathered along Baghdads airport road the...

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021