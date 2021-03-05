Left Menu

Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:56 IST
Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN
Leopard killed in a road accident in Palghar. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI

A partially decomposed carcass of a leopardess was found in a private tea estate near Kothagiri, about 20 km from here, on Friday.

Some villagers alerted forest department officials who rushed to the spot coming under the Kattabettu range.

A post-mortem was carried out on the 8-year-old animal, which might have died a week ago, and the viscera was sent for testing to ascertain whether it was poisoned to death, department sources said.

The carcass was later buried.

