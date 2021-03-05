Recycled paper mills write to govt over steep rise in waste paper prices

Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association (IPMA) has written to the commerce ministry alleging cartelization by waste paper suppliers to increase prices.

IARPMA has asked the commerce ministry to intervene in the matter and crackdown on illegal hoarding of waste paper stocking centers.

According to the association, the paper industry is facing an unprecedented crisis as the prices of waste paper, the key raw material for water paper, have doubled over the last six months.

''To protect the industry and the employment of millions of people, majority of them located in rural areas, we solicit your intervention to kindly intercede in the present issue of the waste paper price hike by the waste paper suppliers...The malpractice by creating artificial scarcity of waste paper availability in the country must be put on hold to ease the undue pressure on the paper manufacturers,'' IARPMA said in the letter.

IARPMA said from a pre-COVID price range of Rs 10-13 per kg, the waste paper prices have increased to Rs 22-24 per kg impacting the industry adversely.

The industry body has attributed the unexpected increase in waste paper prices to unfair practices of hoarding and cartelization by waste paper suppliers.

"Certain waste paper suppliers are controlling the price and availability of waste paper and as a result, there is no option for the Paper mills, but to cut their paper products as per the raw material availability and stock inventory", said Pramod Agarwal, President IARPMA.

IARPMA said waste paper-based paper mills account for nearly 17 million tonnes of the total 25 million tonnes of paper produced annually in the country.

Agarwal said while the market price for the collection of waste paper from households continues to range between Rs 10-13 per kg, the waste paper suppliers have escalated the prices for supplies to paper mills through illegal hoarding.

