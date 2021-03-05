UK's Meghan says she can now speak for herself by giving interview to Oprah Winfrey
"We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview). to be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:44 IST
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said she had given an interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey because she could speak for herself now she and husband Prince Harry had quit royal duties. "We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview). That wasn't my choice to make," she told Winfrey in an excerpt shown on CBS ahead of Sunday's broadcast.
"It's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes ... to be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oprah Winfrey
- Duchess of Sussex
- Winfrey
- Meghan
- Britain
- U.S.
- Prince Harry
ALSO READ
Prince Harry, Meghan not to return to royal duties
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split and Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes
Entertainment News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split; Korean-language movie is talk of Hollywood and more
Prince Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties, says Buckingham Palace
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family; UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week and more