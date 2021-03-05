Left Menu

UK's Meghan says she can now speak for herself by giving interview to Oprah Winfrey

"We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview). to be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:44 IST
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said she had given an interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey because she could speak for herself now she and husband Prince Harry had quit royal duties. "We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview). That wasn't my choice to make," she told Winfrey in an excerpt shown on CBS ahead of Sunday's broadcast.

"It's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes ... to be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

