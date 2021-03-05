Left Menu

Oprah interview: I'm now free to speak out, says UK's Meghan

That split was confirmed last month, when it was announced they had given an interview to Winfrey. "We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview).

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:55 IST
Oprah interview: I'm now free to speak out, says UK's Meghan

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said she had given an in-depth interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey to be aired on Sunday because she was now free speak for herself now she and husband Prince Harry had quit royal duties.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, stunned the royal family in January last year by announcing they would step down from their official royal roles to forge a new life in California. That split was confirmed last month, when it was announced they had given an interview to Winfrey.

"We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes (to a previous request for an interview). That wasn't my choice to make," Meghan told Winfrey in an excerpt shown on CBS on Friday ahead of Sunday's broadcast. "It's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes ... to be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

In a previous excerpt, Meghan tells Winfrey that Buckingham Palace was guilty of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse. Earlier this week, the Palace said it would be investigating allegations that Meghan had bullied former members of staff, saying it was very concerned about the claims.

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption -State Dept.

Former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy has been designated as ineligible to enter the United States over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday.While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I...

Pant's aggression paid off for India: Patel

Englands spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel on Friday doffed his hat to young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for taking the game away with his aggressive batting display on the second day of the fourth Test here.Pants scintillating 101 pro...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking unconditional withdrawal of farm laws

Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking unconditional withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws by the Centre. According to a press statement, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh introduced a resolution calling for the ...

Minister inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021- Virtual Edition

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 Virtual Edition today.Addressing on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that National Education Policy-2020 is the theme of New Delhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021