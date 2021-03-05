Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75' for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India, at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:34 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75'
J-K LG Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75' for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India, at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. Birthplaces of freedom fighters and martyrs like Brigadier Rajinder Singh (Village Bagoona, Samba), Maqbool Sherwani (Baramulla Town) were selected for mega curtain-raiser events on March 12.

Calling for grand celebrations with great enthusiasm and high zeal across Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries to organize various commemoration activities to mark the beginning of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. As per an official release, instructions were also issued for holding Cultural Exhibitions and Programs, Khadi Exhibitions, Shikara rallies in Dal Lake, Seminars, Cyclothon/Cycle Rallies, Yoga Camps, Bike Rallies, and a variety of activities over 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022, to observe the 75th year of Independence.

The Lt Governor also called for identifying Aadarsh panchayats and Aadarsh Blocks, 75 each, on set parameters. "Involve elected public representatives, youth, school students, social and cultural organizations, NGOs, Civil society and all the sections of the society for ensuring maximum public participation in this National festival of the grand celebrations of 75 years of Independence," Lt Governor asked the officers.

Laying special emphasis on making large-scale publicity of the mega celebrations, Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to make optimum use of various online and offline media platforms so that the festival of 75 years of Independence reaches each and every citizen of the UT. He said that all departments were directed to submit their respective action plan with a detailed calendar of commemoration activities for 75 weeks, covering all Districts, with specific locations of events to be prepared by the respective departments for the grand celebration of the festival.

Pertinently, the National Level celebrations will be launched by the Prime Minister on March 12, which marks the anniversary of Dandi March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...

Bengal poll : LF -Cong-ISF alliance announce seats to be contested in first two phases

The Grand Alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front ISF announced the seats they will contest in the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.The Left Front will contest in the largest number of 40 seats ...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021