Left Menu

5th day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week celebrated

The main objective of the campaign today was to inform senior citizens how they can reduce their monthly expenditure on medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:38 IST
5th day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week celebrated
Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week is being celebrated across the country through more than 7400 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

5th day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week was celebrated today on the theme "Jan Aushadhi ka Sath". Team BPPI, Jan Aushadhi Mitra and Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners reached out to the senior citizens of our society and informed them about the availability of quality generic medicines at affordable prices for all at more than 7400 Jan Aushadhi kendras. Senior Citizens were informed about the products, specially launched for them, such as Jan Aushadhi Swabhiman Adult Diaper, Jan Aushadhi Glucometer for sugar testing at home, Jan Aushadhi Madhurak stevia natural sweetener, Jan Aushadhi Protein, Jan Aushadhi Poshan, etc. which are available at Jan Aushadhi kendras at many affordable prices compare to the market.

The main objective of the campaign today was to inform senior citizens how they can reduce their monthly expenditure on medicines. A good range of many other medicines is also available at these kendras for Blood Pressure and Diabetes which are frequently used by the elderly. Jan Aushadhi kendras also conducted free health check-up camps and distributed medicines at various locations across the country.

Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week is being celebrated across the country through more than 7400 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras. Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners are organising different activities for generating awareness about health and hygiene.

The celebrations began on 1st March 2021 by hosting Health Check-up Camps that provided Blood Pressure Check-up, Sugar level Check-up, free doctor consultation, free medicine distribution, etc. followed by the second day wherein 'Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha' was hosted. 3rd day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas week was celebrated with the theme 'Teach Them Young', wherein the team visited schools, colleges, pharmacy colleges, institutions and interacted with students. On the 4th day, PMBJP organised camps to educate the females about the usages of Sanitary Pads. The day saw the distribution of more than 1,00,000 Suvidha Sanitary packets free of cost at more than 2000 places.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...

Bengal poll : LF -Cong-ISF alliance announce seats to be contested in first two phases

The Grand Alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front ISF announced the seats they will contest in the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.The Left Front will contest in the largest number of 40 seats ...

HC forms expert panel to discuss on treatment, therapy to rare diseases patients

The Delhi High Court has constituted an expert committee to assess and find solutions on various aspects, including how to immediately provide treatment and therapy options to patients suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscula...

Political vendetta will not help in improving situation in J-K: Abdullah on ED summons to Mehbooba

Criticising the Enforcement Directorate summons to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday said political vendetta would not help in improving the situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021