5th day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week celebrated

5th day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week was celebrated today on the theme "Jan Aushadhi ka Sath". Team BPPI, Jan Aushadhi Mitra and Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners reached out to the senior citizens of our society and informed them about the availability of quality generic medicines at affordable prices for all at more than 7400 Jan Aushadhi kendras. Senior Citizens were informed about the products, specially launched for them, such as Jan Aushadhi Swabhiman Adult Diaper, Jan Aushadhi Glucometer for sugar testing at home, Jan Aushadhi Madhurak stevia natural sweetener, Jan Aushadhi Protein, Jan Aushadhi Poshan, etc. which are available at Jan Aushadhi kendras at many affordable prices compare to the market.

The main objective of the campaign today was to inform senior citizens how they can reduce their monthly expenditure on medicines. A good range of many other medicines is also available at these kendras for Blood Pressure and Diabetes which are frequently used by the elderly. Jan Aushadhi kendras also conducted free health check-up camps and distributed medicines at various locations across the country.

Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021 week is being celebrated across the country through more than 7400 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras. Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners are organising different activities for generating awareness about health and hygiene.

The celebrations began on 1st March 2021 by hosting Health Check-up Camps that provided Blood Pressure Check-up, Sugar level Check-up, free doctor consultation, free medicine distribution, etc. followed by the second day wherein 'Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha' was hosted. 3rd day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas week was celebrated with the theme 'Teach Them Young', wherein the team visited schools, colleges, pharmacy colleges, institutions and interacted with students. On the 4th day, PMBJP organised camps to educate the females about the usages of Sanitary Pads. The day saw the distribution of more than 1,00,000 Suvidha Sanitary packets free of cost at more than 2000 places.

