Left Menu

Powell, oil put euro zone bonds on defensive, inflation expectations rise

That coincided with a more than 2% jump in oil prices to their highest levels in nearly 14 months after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April. Still, euro zone bond yields looked set to end the week down, gaining a respite from the recent selling.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:21 IST
Powell, oil put euro zone bonds on defensive, inflation expectations rise
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated interest rates would stay low for a long time and that he didn't view a recent rise in U.S. borrowing costs as "disorderly". However, caution ahead of an European Central Bank meeting next week kept moves in check.

Rising oil prices also put some upward pressure on borrowing costs, helping push a key gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations to the highest levels since 2019. Yet the overall move in bond markets was modest - both in comparison to the sharp sell-off seen last week and the overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

"The headwinds from U.S. Treasuries remain strong but euro bond bears seem to be getting less aggressive as the ECB meeting draws closer," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank. Euro area yields rose only modestly, with bond prices outperforming U.S. Treasuries, holding below almost one-year highs hit last week when world bond markets came under intense selling pressure.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point (bps) in late trade to -0.30% at 1523 GMT after a bigger rise earlier in the session. U.S. February employment data came in more than twice as strong as expected, sending the German 10-year yield briefly up over 3 bps on the day to -0.273% as it tracked a bigger rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, a gauge of market inflation expectations, rose to its highest since early 2019 at nearly 1.44%. That coincided with a more than 2% jump in oil prices to their highest levels in nearly 14 months after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April.

Still, euro zone bond yields looked set to end the week down, gaining a respite from the recent selling. German Bund yields were poised to end the week down around 4 bps - the biggest weekly drop since December and breaking four straight weeks of increases. When bond yields fall, the price rises.

French and Dutch 10-year bond yields also looked set to break with four-straight weeks of rises. A slew of comments from ECB officials expressing concern about the pace of rising bond yields has helped bring some calm to debt markets.

Investors are now looking to the ECB to back up its concern with action - notably a pick up in the pace of asset purchases within the ECB's emergency bond buying scheme to keep a rise in borrowing costs in check. Elsewhere, Moody's is due to review Spain's credit rating later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds new way to halt excessive inflammation in body

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland RCSI have discovered a new way to put the brakes on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell that is critical for our immune system. The discovery has the potent...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of farm laws, CM slams BJP leaders

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Central farm laws while Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed BJP leaders for their reprehensible statements against farmers protesting the legislations and assert...

Man stabbed to death by roommate in Delhi's Shahdara

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death with a scissor allegedly by his roommate following a scuffle between them over a land dispute in Delhis Shahadra area, police said on Friday The victim, Aftab Alam, was stabbed on late Thursday night ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021