Elephant found dead in UP's Katarniya Ghat sanctuary

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:22 IST
Elephant found dead in UP's Katarniya Ghat sanctuary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An elephant was found dead along the Gerua river in Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary here on Friday, officials said.

Forest department staff found the carcass this morning while patrolling. A foul smell was emanating in the area. On close inspection, the staff members found the carcass, Field Director of Dudhwa National Park Sanjay Pathak, who reached the spot, told reporters.

The elephant was around 50 years old. Prima facie, it died three to four days ago, he said.

Pathak said wounds on the carcass suggest that the jumbo died during a fight among elephants. Tiger pugmarks were also found at the spot. The tiger scratched the carcass.

However, he said, all this will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination.

Pathak said a team of three veterinarians has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination under the supervision of the representatives of the principal chief conservator of forest.

