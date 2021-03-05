ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case, an ED official told ANI. As per the official, Mufti has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on March 15.

In December 2020, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president alleged that several of her peers and family members were being baselessly investigated by Central agencies, and added that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to fight her they should do so politically. "The BJP is not fighting me politically. I want to tell the BJP that you have so much power, so many members in parliament, and you form the government. If you want to fight me, do it politically. Not through the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Put your feet on the ground and fight," she had said while addressing the media here.

She had also alleged that Central agencies were investigating her father's tomb. "What will you get from these raids? What do I have? If I had anything you wouldn't be going to my father's tomb," she had said. (ANI)

