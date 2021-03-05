Left Menu

Indore confirms 6 cases of UK COVID-19 variant

Out of 100 COVID-19 positive samples sent to the National Lab in Delhi from Indore, six samples has been found positive with the UK strain of coronavirus.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:54 IST
People in Indore without masks. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Out of 100 COVID-19 positive samples sent to the National Lab in Delhi from Indore, six samples has been found positive with the UK strain of coronavirus. "On February 20, 100 COVID-positive samples were sent from Indore and three were sent from Burhanpur," Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya told ANI on Friday.

"We received the report yesterday and six samples have been tested positive for the UK strain," Jadiya said. "Five patients have already recovered from the disease and one is being treated in the hospital. The samples of these six patients are taken once again and their contacts are also being tested," he said.

Jadiya also informed that the people travelling from foreign countries had been ordered to adhere to home quarantine rules. Meanwhile, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing a mask.

Devendra Singh, Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, said on Friday, "A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Indore. Our team will be inspecting the area." (ANI)

