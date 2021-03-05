Left Menu

For achieving PM Modi's Atamnirbhar Bharat vision, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing containers: Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that for achieving the Atamnirbhar Bharat vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing the containers to meet the shortage of the best quality containers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:55 IST
For achieving PM Modi's Atamnirbhar Bharat vision, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing containers: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a webinar on "Indigenous containers manufacturing". . Image Credit: ANI

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that for achieving the Atamnirbhar Bharat vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India should be self-sufficient in manufacturing the containers to meet the shortage of the best quality containers. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a webinar on "Indigenous containers manufacturing" the minister called for manufacturing indigenous containers with GPS enabled technology for better logistics which is the life-line of the Indian Industry.

Goyal said, "There is a need for refrigerated containers and instead of depending on the imports of such containers we should manufacture them indigenously to work towards making India self-sufficient in the maritime economy." He especially emphasised enhancing the production of Corten 6 quality steel for manufacturing good quality containers.

The minister also stated that a large country like India which is on the path of high growth but faces a chronic shortage of containers for its exports needs to seriously explore the possibility of containers being manufactured in India. As envisaged in the make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat schemes indigenous manufacturing of containers will generate employment and will save precious foreign exchange apart from helping in faster exports, said the Ministry of Railways.

According to the ministry, at present, Containers Coporation of India Limited (CONCOR) has a fleet of 37000 ISO containers. Earlier India has been mostly depended on the import of containers manufactured by China, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...

Odisha CM inaugurates Rs 1,342cr skill training institute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Center, an advanced skill training institute, in Bhubaneswar.The center has been modeled around leading Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and seeks inspira...

Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over USD 13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authoritie...

NHRC seeks report from UP govt on rehab of man acquitted in rape case 20 yrs after conviction

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief, seeking a report on the acquittal of a man in a rape case 20 years after his conviction, officials said on Friday.In a statement, the rights panel has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021