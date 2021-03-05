Left Menu

NCW seeks explanation from Anil Deshmukh over his remarks on Jalgaon hostel incident

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Friday sought an explanation from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on his recent remarks made on the Jalgaon hostel incident.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Friday sought an explanation from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on his recent remarks made on the Jalgaon hostel incident. According to an official release, the commission has come across several media reports enclosing a video wherein it is stated by Deshmukh that a four-member committee had found no truth in the allegation that women from Jalgaon shelter home had been forced to dance naked in front of policemen.

"The video further stated that the complainant's husband has told the said committee that she was mentally unstable," the statement read. The commission has made note of the statement made by a person holding a responsible position.

"The remark made in the video is offensive, defamatory and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of a woman," the release added. This comes after Deshmukh on Thursday had rejected the claims that police officers were involved in an incident that took place in Jalgaon where women residing in a hostel were allegedly made to strip while dancing.

"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly. He further said that during the cultural program which took place on March 1, one of the women removed clothes by herself and there was no involvement of the police.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shweta Mahale had raised the incident on Wednesday and alleged that the police officials were involved. She also claimed that a video of the incident was recorded. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has also taken note of the incident and said that anybody found guilty will not be spared.

"I have not seen the video. But I assure you that nobody will be spared, strict action will be taken. The Home Minister has ordered a probe and I am personally looking into it too," she said. (ANI)

