Left Menu

Sitharaman calls fuel price hike as 'dharam sankat' for govt

Calling the inflated fuel price a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma) for the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the state and the Centre both earn revenue on petroleum products and both sides should discuss it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:30 IST
Sitharaman calls fuel price hike as 'dharam sankat' for govt
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Calling the inflated fuel price a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma) for the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the state and the Centre both earn revenue on petroleum products and both sides should discuss it. "Ideally, it is a matter which both States and Centre should discuss because it's not just Centre which has duties on petroleum price, States are also charging. When the Centre draws revenue, 41 per cent of it goes to the state. This is a layered issue and therefore I would like both state and central to discuss together," said the Finance Minister while answering a media query during the 'Indian Women's press corps' event.

When asked if she had any discussion with states regarding the matter, the Finance Minister said, as of now, she did not have any discussion with any state government. Talking about the Union budget 2021, Sitharaman said the government in the Budget, ensured to divide the stimulus to understand where it should be going. "Simultaneously we also made sure that we utilised the opportunity that the pandemic presented us with by continuing with reforms," she said.

She added that the government also brought a consistent picture of what it is going to do in the next 20-25 years to benefit the Indian youth in this budget. "For the next 25 years, it's important to have a policy-driven landscape to ensure that Indian youths' talent is realized in India. The Budget provides that landscape for entrepreneurs, businesses, by viewing India as a hub of manufacturing," she added.

When asked about Income Tax raids at the properties of actress Tapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others, the Finance Minister said "When it (raids) happens during a government, it was fine, and when it happens during this government, it's not. The same people were raided in 2013 too, it wasn't an issue, but it's an issue now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...

Odisha CM inaugurates Rs 1,342cr skill training institute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Center, an advanced skill training institute, in Bhubaneswar.The center has been modeled around leading Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and seeks inspira...

Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over USD 13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authoritie...

NHRC seeks report from UP govt on rehab of man acquitted in rape case 20 yrs after conviction

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief, seeking a report on the acquittal of a man in a rape case 20 years after his conviction, officials said on Friday.In a statement, the rights panel has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021