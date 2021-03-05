Left Menu

Horse racing-Irish trainer Elliot banned over dead horse photo

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:31 IST
Horse racing-Irish trainer Elliot banned over dead horse photo
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has been banned for 12 months, six months of that suspended, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said on Friday, after a photo circulated of him sitting on a dead horse.

"The photograph shows the most appalling bad taste on the part of Mr Elliott," the judgement from the IHRB read. "It demonstrates a complete absence of respect for the horse at a time when he still remains in his charge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...

Odisha CM inaugurates Rs 1,342cr skill training institute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the World Skill Center, an advanced skill training institute, in Bhubaneswar.The center has been modeled around leading Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and seeks inspira...

Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over USD 13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authoritie...

NHRC seeks report from UP govt on rehab of man acquitted in rape case 20 yrs after conviction

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief, seeking a report on the acquittal of a man in a rape case 20 years after his conviction, officials said on Friday.In a statement, the rights panel has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021