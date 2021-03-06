Left Menu

Cricket match held in Varanasi for wheelchair-bound people

In an effort to empower and build the self-confidence of people who are disabled and in wheelchairs, the Divyang Cricket Association of India on Friday organised a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:41 IST
Cricket match held in Varanasi for wheelchair-bound people
Participants playing Cricket. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to empower and build the self-confidence of people who are disabled and in wheelchairs, the Divyang Cricket Association of India on Friday organised a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The first such event to be held in the city witnessed the participation of about 20-30 wheelchair-bound people.

"We have organised this so that people in wheelchairs do not have an inferiority complex. This is the first time an event like this is taking place. It will be remembered in Kashi's rich history," said Sumit Singh, Secretary of the Divyang Cricket Association. Dr Uttam, President of the Uttar Pradesh Divyang Cricket Association said that the program aims to build self-confidence and empower people.

"Through this, we aim to empower and build the self-confidence of people who are disabled. We hope that in the coming years, similar matches and events can be organised across the country as well," he said. Participants also appreciated the organisation of the event.

Hublan, captain of the Mirzapur team said, "This program is very good. We will do our very best and try to win today. This will provide a platform for other disabled persons in such fields." "This is a very good platform for disabled people who are interested in playing cricket. This is a matter of pride for the city and a very good opportunity for disabled people who are unable to play traditionally. After this, we will be preparing for the Olympics," said Santosh Pandey, captain of the Varanasi team (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Sailing - Bruni relishing 'great opportunity' at America's Cup

Helmsman Francesco Bruni has called upon his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli teammates to grab the opportunity to win a first-ever Americas Cup when their match against defending champions Team New Zealand begins on Wednesday. The teams meet in Au...

MLS investigating Beckham's Miami team over Matuidi signing

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it is investigating whether David Beckhams Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.The 33-year-old Matuidi, a member of Frances 20...

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update

Late last month, Microsoftstarted rolling out the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, version 20H2, to first-generation Surface Hub 55 and 84 devices in select markets across the world.Microsoft was set to release the update in all global markets ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021