Left Menu

ATS to probe into explosive-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's residence after Mansukh Hiren's death

After the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence died by suicide on Friday, the case has been transferred to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), said Maharashtra Home Minister.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:32 IST
ATS to probe into explosive-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's residence after Mansukh Hiren's death
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to reporters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence died by suicide on Friday, the case has been transferred to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), said Maharashtra Home Minister. "Today, the body of Mansukh Hiren has been found in Mumbra. The cause of death will be ascertained through postmortem. It will be done by a technical team. We have given the responsibility of this investigation to ATS," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons on Friday.

"Post-mortem of Mansukh Hiren has been done. We will share the details after getting the report," Avinash Ambure, DCP Zone-1, Thane told reporters. Maharashtra Police on Friday said an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra (w). Later the corpse was identified as Mansukh Hiran, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Police said prima facie it appears that Hiran died by suicide.

According to sources, a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani was also found in the vehicle with explosives. The suspect who parked the car (near Mukesh Ambani's house) was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021