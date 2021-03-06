Left Menu

69th Senior National Volleyball C'ship kickstarts in Bhubaneswar

The 69th Senior National Volleyball Championship has kick-started at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in KIIT Deemed to be University here in which for the first time, players from union territory Ladakh are participating in the championships.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:01 IST
69th Senior National Volleyball C'ship kickstarts in Bhubaneswar
Ladakh volleyball women's team. Image Credit: ANI

The 69th Senior National Volleyball Championship has kick-started at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in KIIT Deemed to be University here in which for the first time, players from union territory Ladakh are participating in the championships. Over 1200 volleyball players -- both men and women -- are participating in the tournament slated which started on Friday and will continue till March 11.

Speaking to ANI, Rigzin Lhamo, women captain of Ladakh said, "Our team is participating for the first time. Earlier we were selected in the Jammu and Kashmir team in which the preference was given to the players of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was neglected. This time we have got an opportunity to represent ourselves." Mohammad Javed, captain of Ladakh men's team, said that for the first time after Ladakh was declared a union territory, both the 12 men's and 12 women's teams have participated in the tournament.

"Earlier we used to play with Jammu and Kashmir, so we couldn't get enough chances. For the first time after Ladakh was declared a union territory, both the 12 men's and 12 women's teams have participated in the tournament. This is the first experience for us and we have learned a lot from this. After returning from this place, we will develop our game further and improve our team," he said. Baqir Ali, coach of the men team from Ladakh, said that an indoor stadium at Ladakh will help them to develop their game further. "There is a talent but there is a lack of exposure and coaching. If we develop these, then the players can represent India."

Anil Choudhury, Secretary-General, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), told ANI that a total of 30 men's teams and 20 women's teams are participating in the tournament. The selection of the Indian volleyball team for the Asian Championships and other international tournaments will be conducted based on performance in the senior nationals. The selection committee of both men's and women's teams is present for the duration of the tournament.

The championships are being held under the aegis of VFI. In a first for volleyball, Odisha is hosting two consecutive senior nationals as the previous edition was also held here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021