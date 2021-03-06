Left Menu

Rahul slams govt says nails laid for those whose sons risk their lives at country's borders

Annadaatas demand their rights, the government commits atrocities. The Congress leader has been supporting the farmer's protest against the three central farm laws and has attacked the government over the legislation on several occasions. Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price MSP for their crops. The government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the MSP and the mandi system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:33 IST
Rahul slams govt says nails laid for those whose sons risk their lives at country's borders
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the farmers' protest and said nails were laid at Delhi's borders for those whose sons risk their lives at the country's borders.

Gandhi's attack came after the farmers' agitation entered its 100th day on Friday, with protesting union leaders asserting that their movement is far from over and they are ''going strong''.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''Whose sons risk their lives on the country's borders, for them nails have been laid at the borders of Delhi. Annadaatas demand their rights, the government commits atrocities.'' The Congress leader has been supporting the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws and has attacked the government over the legislation on several occasions.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the MSP and the mandi system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured farmers that the MSP would continue.

Farmer leaders have already made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the new farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Af...

Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day. With Repu...

Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, March 6 ANIXinhua Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the countrys Federal Ministry of Health on Friday. The ministry is making detailed ...

Former CWG silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra turns professional

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist and Arjuna awardee boxer Mandeep Jangra has decided to turn professional and will make his debut in Florida on March 19 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent.The 27-year-old, who is also a silver m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021