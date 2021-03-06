Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: 100 days of farmers' protests, TMC's list for WB Assembly polls reported prominently

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Saturday covered news of the completion of 100 days of farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Saturday covered news of the completion of 100 days of farmers' protest at Delhi borders. The government's new rules for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) list of candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls and the formation of a 259-member committee to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence were also covered prominently.

Inquilab: The newspaper led with the completion of 100 days of farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. It reported that farmers have announced to block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway for five hours on March 6. The newspaper also reported the suicide of the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

On the front page, the newspaper published a report about the Registrar General of India's (RGI) preparation to conduct field trials of the first phase of the Census and the National Population Register (NPR). Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the news of specification laid out by the Central government for an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder according to which an OCI cardholder shall require a special permit for various activities which includes missionary, journalistic activities or to visit any place which falls within the Protected or Restricted or prohibited areas as notified by the Central Government.

The newspaper also reported about TMC's 291 candidate list for 294 members West Bengal Assembly polls. The newspaper said that TMC has left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). The list includes 50 women, 79 SCs, 17 STs and 42 Muslim candidates. It also reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from the Nandigram constituency.

In another report, the newspaper highlighted that the Central government has formed a 259-member committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. (ANI)

