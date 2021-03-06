Left Menu

Animal Census commences at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

PTI | Erode | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:45 IST
Animal Census commences at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The animal census at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, which was temporarily suspended on December 18 last year after a forest guard and an NGO volunteer was killed by an elephant, commenced on March 5, forest department sources said The census on December 17 last year covered 10 divisions in the STR and Bhavanisagar range Officials said two armed forest personnel for each of the divisions were carrying out the census and no NGO personnel is involved.

The census would be carried out till March 10.

All precautionary measures have been taken to prevent attacks of wild animals on the personnel, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third after...

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021