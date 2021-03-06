Animal Census commences at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

The animal census at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, which was temporarily suspended on December 18 last year after a forest guard and an NGO volunteer was killed by an elephant, commenced on March 5, forest department sources said The census on December 17 last year covered 10 divisions in the STR and Bhavanisagar range Officials said two armed forest personnel for each of the divisions were carrying out the census and no NGO personnel is involved.

The census would be carried out till March 10.

All precautionary measures have been taken to prevent attacks of wild animals on the personnel, they said.

