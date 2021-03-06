Left Menu

Rape survivor set ablaze, succumbs to burn injuries in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A rape survivor who was burnt in Goluwala village of Hanumangarh district succumbed to injuries on Friday in Jaipur during treatment.

ANI | Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A rape survivor who was burnt in Goluwala village of Hanumangarh district succumbed to injuries on Friday in Jaipur during treatment. "The accused was undergoing trial after the woman had filed a complaint. Family members expressed their doubts about him. We are investigating," Preeti Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanumangarh told ANI.

The survivor was earlier admitted to a hospital in Sriganganagar but later referred to Bikaner as her condition went serious. Yesterday, she was taken to Jaipur where she died in the night. The maternal grandmother of the survivor has filed a case against Pradeep Bishnoi at Goluwala police station for burning the victim. The grandmother also said that the survivor had filed a case against Bishnoi for rape and he had been on bail for one and a half years.

According to the deceased's family, Bishnoi had been threatening and stalking her for the last 15 days. Bishnoi has been in the custody of Goluwala police for two days and he is being interrogated.

According to police, the CCTV footage shows another person apart from Bishnoi. Meanwhile, the survivor named Bishnoi in her statement to police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

