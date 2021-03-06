NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The country's apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital which allegedly resulted in the death of a child.

On March 5, a journalist had tweeted a story of a three-year-old child who had been operated upon at United Med-City hospital in Allahabad. He alleged that while the hospital demanded Rs 5 lakh for the operation, the family paid around Rs 2 lakh after selling their farmland. Upon this, the child was sent away by the hospital with her stomach left unstitched.

"The family belonged to a lower socioeconomic status and could pay Rs 2 lakh only on selling their farming land. As the family couldn't pay the rest of the money demanded by the hospital, the child was sent back home without even stitching her stomach after the operation. The child died due to this inhuman action of the doctors of the said hospital," the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said.

"You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of IPC and recommend strict action against the doctors and staff responsible for this inhuman act under provisions of Indian Medical Council as well," it wrote to the district collector.

The NCPCR also asked for adequate compensation to the family of the deceased child.

"Further you are directed to send a factual action taken report along with all the relevant documents to the Commission within 24 hours on cp.ncpcr@nic.in and registrar.ncpcr@nic.in,¨ the child rights body said.

