Left Menu

Iranian firefighters battle blaze at Afghan border post

Firefighters from Iran raced to a border crossing with Afghanistan after three fuel storage tanks caught fire on Saturday, officials told Iranian media. "The blaze has not reached Iran's territory and our forecast is that it will be contained in another 30 minutes." In mid-February, a fire at another Afghan customs post at the Iranian border injured about 60 people as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:15 IST
Iranian firefighters battle blaze at Afghan border post

Firefighters from Iran raced to a border crossing with Afghanistan after three fuel storage tanks caught fire on Saturday, officials told Iranian media. Iran sent 10 fire trucks to fight the blaze in response to a request by the local Afghan provincial governor, Abolhassan Mirjalili, a senior emergency official in Iran's South Khorasan province, told Iranian state TV.

It was not clear how the tanks had caught fire. "Three 150-tonne tanks are on fire," Ali Akbar Mazidi, head of Iran's Mahiroud border terminal, told the semi-official news agency ISNA. "The blaze has not reached Iran's territory and our forecast is that it will be contained in another 30 minutes." In mid-February, a fire at another Afghan customs post at the Iranian border injured about 60 people as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. The cause was unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

The virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school in the Milan suburb of Bollate with amazing speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members had tested positive.Genetic analysis confirmed what off...

Amitabh Bachchan commemorates Indian cricket team for emphatic win against England

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday commemorated the Indian cricket team in a quirky style after it roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship WTC, following an emphatic 3-1 series win over...

NMDC leaves iron ore rates unchanged

Countrys largest iron ore miner NMDC has left the price of lump ore unchanged at Rs 5,100 per tonne and Rs 4,210 per tonne for fines in its latest price revision announced on Saturday.Iron ore is the key raw material used in steel making. A...

Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldnt do. The Biden administration said Friday its focused on getting t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021