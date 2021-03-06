Left Menu

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:45 IST
UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Underlining that the self-reliance in the power sector is necessary for an "atmanirbhar UP", Adityanath said his government had inherited a power infrastructure that was in a shambles. "But during the past four years, the transmission capacity alone has seen an augmentation of 53 per cent. The state has moved towards self-reliance in the power sector even as the load capacity in transmission reached to 25000 MW," the CM said.

According to a government spokesman, the CM also said at present several power transmission projects are being executed through the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism at a cost of Rs 6,100 crore.

The UP CM said this while speaking after inaugurating two sub-stations of 220 kV and nine sub-stations of 132 kV constructed at a cost of Rs 571.57 crore and laying the foundation stone of 10 sub-stations of 220 kV and six sub-stations of 132 kV to be constructed at Rs 1,347.91 crore.

He said the state was getting a gift of 27 sub-stations as part of a continuous progress made by his government in the field of power transmission.

''It will reduce the load on other sub-stations and will improve power supply,'' he said. The new sub-stations were set up in Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sitapur and Mirzapur districts.

The chief minister also claimed that farmers had faced a power crisis before 2017. ''Now, the situation has changed. The availability of power has contributed to an increase in agriculture production,'' he said.

The chief minister said 1.21 lakh villages have been electrified while free connections have been provided to 1.38 crore consumers.

He said concrete steps taken by his government have resulted in streamlining power generation, transmission and distribution in the past four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...

I-League: Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi came back from a goal down to defeat Chennai City 2-1 in their Group B fixture of the ongoing I-League on Saturday. William Pauliankhum cancelled Jockson Dhas early goal, before Hero of the Match Sairuatkima headed in the winne...

WTT Star Contender Doha: Indian paddlers Sutirtha, Ahyika make winning starts in tournament

Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee started their campaign at World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender Doha with comfortable victories in womens singles qualifying round one on Saturday. While the World No. 95 Sutirtha regi...

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombias Egan Ber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021