Govt keeping farmers interests in mind: UP CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured farmers of safeguarding their interests and claimed that the Centre's agriculture laws have been implemented in order to double their income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made policies keeping the interest of farmers in mind and the new laws have been brought to double their income while ensuring that it continues to rise, the Chief Minister said in a meeting with a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, who met him at his official residence in the state capital here.

According to an official spokesman, the Chief Minister said farmers were the priority of the state government and it is continuously making serious efforts for their prosperity.

Stressing that the benefit of the new farm laws implemented by the central government would benefit the farmers, he said the state government is seriously implementing the schemes connected with the interest of farmers because of which UP performed exceptionally well by bagging the top position in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The members of the delegation said the farm laws passed by the central government were in favor of the farmers and an effort to make them strong and since these legislations would help the small and marginal farmers the most, they are supporting them, the release said.

They also said the state government was earnestly working in farmers' interest but some people were trying to mislead them in the name of a farmers' agitation which has hindered the movement of traffic posing difficulty before the people.

They also stressed that all problems can be resolved through dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

